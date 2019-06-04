‘Teen Mom 2’ Twitter Has Words About Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s ‘White Powder’ in the Mail

Teen Mom 2 fans have a lot to say after Jenelle Evans and David Eason received a “white powder” substance in the mail last month. According to a report obtained by Radar Online, Eason filed a police report about the incident.

“Subject did send a white powder substance to the victim in the mail,” the incident report from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina read. Eason, 30, was listed as a victim for the call for service made on May 15, the same day that two of their children were taken from their care.

Last week, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office told Radar that the case “is still under investigation.”

Despite the reported police confirmation, some Teen Mom 2 fans don’t believe Eason and Evans’ story, claiming that it could be a ploy for sympathy in an effort to get their children back in their custody.

After Us Weekly tweeted a quote from Evans saying she will “do anything” to get her kids back, one Twitter user wrote, “Even call in a fake ‘white powder’ in the mail.”

“Probably sent it to his self,” another wrote about Eason.

The white powder incident was reported on the same day that Eason and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter Ensley and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter Maryssa were taken from their care after Eason shot and killed the family dog when it bit Ensley.

The killing resulted in Evans’ firing from Teen Mom 2. Eason was fired from the series over a year ago when he made homophobic comments on social media.

One person wrote on Twitter that they hoped Evans “never comes back” to the reality show and that “the children remain in a safe and loving environment.”

A few days before Eason and Evans reported the white powder, Child Protective Services told Doris Griffith, the mother of Evans’ ex Nathan Griffith (with whom she shares 4-year-old son Kaiser) to pick up Kaiser from daycare. Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, was advised to keep 9-year-old Jace (who Evans shares with ex Andrew Lewis and who Barbara has full custody of) at her home during his visits with Evans. Maryssa and Ensley were taken out of Evans and Eason’s custody on May 15, the same day of the incident report. The two girls are reportedly staying with Eason’s mother.

The couple returned to court on Tuesday to learn next steps to try and regain custody of their kids.