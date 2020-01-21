‘Teen Mom 2′ Alum Jenelle Evans’ Ex Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested on Felony Drug Charge

Teen Mom 2 alum Courtland Rogers is back behind bars in North Carolina, TMZ reports Tuesday, after being arrested over the weekend in New Hanover County on allegations of felony larceny and felony possession of a schedule I drug — a category which includes substances such as heroin, LSD and marijuana. Rogers, who was married to Jenelle Evans from 2012 to 2014, is also facing a misdemeanor charge and possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug, which includes substances such as pain prescription drugs.

This isn’t the first time Evans’ ex has found himself in trouble with the law, being arrested in July for alleged felony probation violation stemming from his April 2018 arrest on drug charges. In August 2018, Rogers was also arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman.

At the time of Rogers’ April arrest, Evans told E! News of her ex’s incarceration, “Not surprising, that’s all I have to say.”

While Rogers and Evans don’t appear to be on good terms, her former Teen Mom 2 co-star, Kailyn Lowry, offered Rogers some advice just last month after he tweeted and deleted that he wanted a divorce from his current wife.

“Before you do this, think about why. Then ask yourself if it can be worked thru… don’t give up bc it’s ‘easier’ to move on to the ‘next best thing’.. you will eventually struggle in the next relationship so cherish what you have courtland! Love is a commitment,” Lowry tweeted in response. “Even when it’s hard!!! I know I’m being a hypocrite but it’s only bc I’ve been thru it!!!”

Rogers soon responded, “”Kail…. U ALWAYS KNOW EXACTLY WHAT TO SAY AND WHEN TO SAY IT. I have re read this at least 20 times today kail… I owe u a huge thank u so imagine me screaming this at the top of my lungs all the way from wilmington NC. TTTTHHHHAAAANNNNKKKK YYYYOOOOUUUU SSSSOOOO MMMMUUUUCCCCHHHH. I AM SERIOUS LIKE U ARE AWESOME !!”

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/FilmMagic/Getty