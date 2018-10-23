‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Splits From Jason Jordan

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has split from boyfriend Jason Jordan after six months of dating, Us Weekly reports.

“It just wasn’t working,” a source said. “They’re just not a good fit.”

In July, it was reported that Messer, 26, and Jordan, 40, had been dating for three months. The two were introduced by Jordan’s cousin, who is Messer’s friend.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” a source told Us at the time. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

The couple reportedly bonded over their children — Messer is mom to 8-year-old twin daughters Ali and Aleeah with ex-husband, Corey Simms and 5-year-old daughter Adalynn with ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert. Jordan has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce [Jason] to the kids, but they absolutely love him,” a source said of Messer.

The mom of three spoke about Jordan while talking to Us earlier this month, explaining that he is “more mature” than her exes.

“I think he’s definitely more mature than other guys that I’ve dated that are my age,” Messer said.

She added that Jordan’s status as a dad likely contributed to that factor. “It’s just a different responsibility, it’s a different life than someone that’s single…he’s a good dad…he’s an all around good person,” she said.

At the time, Messer said she and Jordan were “7 to 8 months in” and in no rush.

“The goal is just to learn [about] each other,” she said. “Even today, 7 to 8 months in, I’m not rushing anything. I just want to enjoy the time now.”

Messer often discusses her personal life on her podcast, Life Reboot, and recently opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts in the past.

“I had this expectation of who I was supposed to be as a mom, as a wife, as a person and I…just never reached them,” she said on the Oct. 18 episode of the show.

“Cause if anyone knows me they know that when it comes to being a mom and my girls, they are my life,” Messer continued. “They are my life…I wasn’t in the greatest place mentally and then it was affecting me physically, like it almost cost me my children. I became suicidal. It was a struggle.”

The reality star explained that she discovered that “this life is worth living” and worked to overcome her negative thoughts.

“It’s like I had to train my mind to know that I am love, I am confident, I am worthy and…I said that repeatedly to myself and like, it just did wonders,” she shared.

