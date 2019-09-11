‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Sister Hints She’s Back With Ex Jeremy Calvert

Teen Mom 2 is not going to waste time addressing those Leah Messer, Jeremy Calvert rumors. After the pair sparked reports they might be getting back together, the series showed how the exes bonded with Leah’s sister Rebecca in a scene filmed in New York City released prior to Tuesday’s season premiere.

“Jeremy got to New York late last night and we went out,” Leah says in a voiceover from a scene of Tuesday’s season premiere. “I posted some pictures and now everyone’s commenting, asking if we’re back together.”

The video then showed a variety of Instagram comments from fans of the series expressing joy over the possible reunion.

“We’re not filming our segment until later so we have some time to kill,” she says in the voiceover before the show catches up with Leah, Jeremy and Leah’s sister Rebecca, reflecting on how the exes had barely spoken outside of child pickups and drop-offs in the past five years.

So @TM2LeahDawn is single again… and Jeremy is single again… See where we’re going here? 😉 Even Addie is catching on to her parents on tonight’s #TeenMom2 premiere. pic.twitter.com/h6cprTF23u — Teen Mom 2 (@TeenMom) September 10, 2019

“It’s already at starting on my Instagram, people saying why don’t y’all get back together already,” Leah says.

“I got Inbox with 99 plus messages that say the exact same f—ing thing,” Jeremy says.

The three reality television personalities then sit on a bench and Jeremy wonders if Leah has heard from her ex, Jason Jordan, with whom she had previously admitted to having a “toxic” relationship.

“Not in like a month. I don’t plan on hearing from him either,” Leah said in the clip. “Single again!”

“Yeah but when you two are together, you’re not single,” Rebecca jokes with the former couple.

Rebecca keeps poking fun at them and asks what time Leah returned to the room after going to dinner with Jeremy with a smile on her face.

“What was that midnight?” Jeremy says trying to save Leah from being put on the spot. Rebecca refuses to let it go saying it was more like 7 a.m. the next morning. Jeremy says that they had been doing cardio so that’s probably what she meant, before they all started laughing.

Leah then revealed that their daughter, Addie, had asked about her feelings toward Jeremy.

“She’s so confused about this s—t,” Jeremy said after saying Addie had also asked him how he felt about her.

“We’ll always love each other because… we have her,” she said before the video showed her and Jeremy looking into each other’s eyes.

It seems the will they won’t they will be a big part of the premiere episode, which is also set to welcome Jade Cline into the cast, replacing Jenelle Evans.

Teen Mom 2 premieres Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.