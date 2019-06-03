‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Says ‘Generational Toxicity’ Ends With Her in New Photo With Daughters

Leah Messer is ending the cycle of “generational toxicity” with her own children after the Teen Mom 2 star’s own rough childhood led her down a tough path.

Friday, the MTV personality announced that her new book, Hope, Grace & Faith, was available for pre-order, and would focus on how having daughters Ali and Aleeah, 9, and Adalynn, 6, changed the direction of her life for the better.

Under a photo of Messer and her three daughters, the reality star opened up about her path to where she is today, writing, “Destructive, hurtful and dysfunctional generational toxicity ended with me.”

“My girls will always KNOW that they are POWERFUL and can shape the world around them anyway they want!” she continued. “All feelings are important and can be expressed at anytime! All of our voices deserve to be heard! Ali, Aleeah and Adalynn: you are my #hopegracefaith! YOU GIRLS SAVED ME AND are the reason we have a stronger foundation to stand on and GROW!”

Announcing pre-orders of her book, Messer guided fans to the Amazon listing for the book, which is scheduled to be released Dec. 24, 2019.

The book’s description reads, “Since she was thrust under the microscope of reality television at the age of seventeen, on MTV’s documentary series 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 2, Leah Messer‘s life — from her struggle to rise to the challenges of motherhood, to the diagnosis of one of her twin girls with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, to the collapse of two marriages — has played out on the small screen. She has learned to live under the harsh glare of media scrutiny, yet there is a truth behind the reality that the camera never sees.”

“In her memoir, Leah takes readers behind the scenes and shares an intimate, often heartbreaking portrait, of her turbulent childhood in rural West Virginia,” the description continues, “the rock bottom that forced her to reevaluate her life, and her triumphant break from toxic relationships and self-destructive cycles to live her life with hope, grace, and faith.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Instagram/Leah Messer