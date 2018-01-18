‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Shares Scary Story After Late Night Cop Visit

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry did not have the best night sleep.

The reality star tweeted early Thursday that she was woken up by the cops pounding at her door. According to Blasting News, her alarm was set off because someone may have tried to come into her home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woke up to lights and a knock at my door. The cops came bc my house alarm was going off, so there’s that. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 18, 2018

Lowry, who lives in Dover, Delaware, with her three kids, continued on Twitter saying she has cameras all over her house, and that the thought of reviewing the footage to see if someone was actually trying to break in terrified her.

I literally have cameras around my entire house inside and out and an alarm. why do people want to fuck with me? — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 18, 2018

The thought of rolling the cameras back to see it makes me sick to my stomach — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) January 18, 2018

No details have emerged about whether or not the alarm was set off intentionally or by accident. A few hours later, Lowry appeared to be business as usual as she tweeted asking whether or not you could expedite a passport and complaining about Dover’s lack of good hairstylists.

Here’s hoping the reality star can sleep soundly with no scares in the future.