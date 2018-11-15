‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reacts to Birth of Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin’s Son

Kailyn Lowry has nothing but well-wishes for ex-husband Javi Marroquin after he and girlfriend Lauren Comeau welcomed their first child together Thursday.

The Teen Mom 2 star offered a quick and kind “Congrats!” to the new parents, sharing a story from Radar breaking the news of the birth on her Twitter feed soon after it was published.

Marroquin told the publication that Comeau had given birth to their son earlier in the day, adding, “Mom and baby are doing great. It was me, her mother and her sister-in-law in the delivery room.”

The little boy doesn’t have a name yet, he also revealed. Marroquin also shares 5-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, but this is Comeau’s first child.

When the couple announced in May that they were expecting, Lowry had a similarly brief but congratulatory message for the duo she shared with Us Weekly, telling the publication at the time, “I wish him the best.”

Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, who dated Marroquin until just a few months prior to the pregnancy announcement, had yet to comment on the birth of her ex’s baby as of Thursday evening, but also wished the couple happiness after the pregnancy announcement in a statement to Us.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” DeJesus said. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

Since the happiness of the pregnancy announcement wore off, Lowry and Marroquin haven’t been on the best terms, with the reality personality threatening legal action upon his ex over some claims about their marriage she made in her new book, A Letter of Love.

“I’m really getting sick and tired of reading this s—,” he said in a September tweet. “Formal. The only reason she says this is to seek validation from her new relationship and convince herself its ok. I’m getting fed up with this. I didn’t sign anything to use my name. Maybe I should get my attorney too.”

He continued, “For someone who claims and tells me to get out of her ‘story’ she sure does continue to write about and talk about me all the time. Podcasts. books.”

Later, he continued, “Who [the f—] would write that in a book dedicated to your children. Regardless of how our marriage ended, stop lying and trying to convince yourself what you did was ok. Forreal I really don’t wanna come on here and spill tea because we’re past that forreal.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kailyn Lowry