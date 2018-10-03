‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry ‘Ideally’ Would Have Another Baby With Her Ex

Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry has babies on the mind, and she already knows which ex she wants to have her fourth child with.

Speaking with Us Weekly earlier this week, the 26-year-old mom-of-three opened up about her past relationship with each of her three exes, and admitted that while she is unsure of what the future has in store for her, she is hoping there will be another baby with Chris Lopez.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Before I got pregnant with Lux and had multiple miscarriages, my doctor told me I should be thankful that I have two healthy boys and what’s meant to be will be,” Lowry told Us Weekly. “Kind of have that perspective now. In my book [A Letter of Love], I said that Lux will probably be my last child. I would definitely have more, but I also know that my life isn’t really set up for another right now. Ideally I would have liked Chris to be the father of my next child.”

Lowry’s confession doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given that she has called Lopez her first “true love” in the past.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” the 26-year-old wrote on her blog. She went on to call their breakup, which occurred just before the birth of Lux, her “first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time.”

“Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different,” she added.

Lowry and Lopez share son Lux, nearly 14 months, who they welcomed in August 2017. Their on-again, off-again relationship was documented on season 8 of Teen Mom 2. Despite their split, the former couple recently sparked rumors that they were back together after Lowry posted a video on her Instagram Story showing her son, 8-year-old Isaac whom she shares with Jo Rivera, seeing his renovated room for the first time. In the caption, she thanked Lopez, tagging him.

In addition to the cryptic Instagram Story, Lowry and Lopez have remained close, with Lopez being “super supportive” of her new book.

“Chris has been super supportive even though there are less than favorable things in there about him and I really respect that about him,” she said.

Her other exes, however, have taken a different approach. Lowry revealed that Rivera’s reaction was “surprising,” claiming that he “acted like he had never heard me say that I knew I would regret the marriage or that we struggled.

Lowry, who revealed that she truly” doesn’t know what’s next in her relationship status, also shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin.