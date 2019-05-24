‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Doesn’t Like When Her Children Are Called ‘Half-Siblings’

Kailyn Lowry does not like when people refer to her kids as half-siblings.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter Monday to share how the expression annoyed her, in response to a clip from the MTV show’s reunion episode in which Dr. Drew called them that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I got soooo mad about Dr. Drew calling my kids half siblings. I know, they are. But stop referring to them as half brothers every single time,” Lowry wrote on the tweet, quote tweeting the message with the promo for next week’s episode.

It only gets more intense from here. The #TeenMom2 Reunion continues with Part 2 next Monday at 9/8c on @MTV. pic.twitter.com/AxkiHcwJSK — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) May 21, 2019

Lowry shares son Isaac with former boyfriend Jo Rivera, son Lincoln Marshall with Javi Marroquin and son Lux with Chris Lopez.

Fans of the MTV star responded to her message, sharing mixed reactions to her complaints, given that her kids are in fact half-siblings.

“That’s EXACTLY what they are! b what do you expect with THREE DIFFERENT BABY DADDIES??!! Are you for REAL???!!” one fan lashed out at the Lowry.

Another user saw her life of things, writing: “I don’t agree with Kail often, but her point is that family is family. Her kids, they’re brothers. Period. Like you wouldn’t go around saying, ‘this is my adopted brother, Joe’ or ‘my half brother Joe.’ You’d just say, ‘this is my brother Joe.’”

“I have a young half brother and not once have i ever considered him my half brother. Hes my brother and id do anything for him,” another fan commented, relating to Lowry’s words.

Lowry’s comments come just a few weeks since she publicly called out MTV for only focusing on dramatic moments in her life, like dram with her exes.

“Would’ve loved if [MTV] filmed [9-year-old son Isaac’s] projects, him making high honors year after year, family pix (sometimes a nightmare to get one pic), house building stuff, my birthday, etc. but they never find that important enough,” she wrote on social media in April.

Lowry brough up the subject on a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

“I’m sitting on my couch and I’m baited into conversations I don’t want to have … they sneak these things in … I’m like, I don’t even want to have these conversations,” she said at the time, referring to show moments where she’s asked about her exes.

“I’m bending over backwards, essentially, having conversations and I don’t want to have and you guys can’t even show that despite the fact I have three baby dads and despite the fact I do make sh—ty decision sometimes, my kids are happy, healthy and thriving and my kids interact with the crew as much as everybody else’s kids,” she added.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.