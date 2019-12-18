‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Breaks Silence Over Animal Cruelty Claims

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has broken her silence over the recent animal cruelty claims against her, saying that while it wasn’t her decision, “it’s not something that’s a make or break.” Lowry took in a Cane Corso puppy earlier this month, announcing on Instagram how their family “grew by one more.” The MTV reality star already has one other dog of this particular breed. After posting about the new pup, her social media followers noticed that the canine had cropped ears, which led to the animal cruelty accusations. She pushed back against the allegations, previously, writing how the “ears were cropped before” she got him, “so that was out of [her] control.”

Now, after continually receiving angry comments and messages form social media users, Lowry has spoken out in an interview with In Touch.

“It’s not something that’s a make or break for me when looking for a new dog,” she told the outlet. “Both of my dogs ears were already cropped before I got them because it’s breed standard.”

Notably, InTouch points out that the Cane Corso Association of America actually advocates for the process of ear cropping. However, while some in the organization feel that it’s helpful for this particular breed, many others feel that it is inhumane.

Lowry is not here for the discourse, though, as she made it clear that something he sees as “cosmetic” was not going to affect her choice to take in the pup “I’m not going to refuse a puppy a home just because their ears are cropped and some people don’t believe in it,” she said.

Among the many critical comments that Lowry has received, at least one Instagram user cited disappointment that the reality TV star chose to get her pup from a breeder rather than a shelter.

“Shelter dogs need love too! Local shelter have lots of choices but you chose a dog farm. That sucks,” the user wrote, while someone else quipped, “Patiently waiting for the day the dog realises humans cut his ears and he bites peoples ears off.”

