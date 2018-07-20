‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Another week, another time Kailyn Lowry debunks pregnancy rumors.

Fans of the Teen Mom 2 star were once again convinced she was expecting after she claimed to be nauseous as she was on an adventure with her sons Thursday.

And no, I’m not pregnant. I believe i threw up bc i took ibuprofen on a semi empty stomach — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) July 19, 2018

The speculation began when Lowry tweeted: “I decided we needed to get out of the house, so I told the boys to get ready to go to the park. As I’m getting ready, I call Isaac to bring me a soda cause I’m suddenly feeling so sick.”

She later explained how she threw up, InTouch reports.

Some people only took notice of her nausea, however, so Lowry immediately set the record straight. “And no, I’m not pregnant. I believe I threw up because I took Ibuprofen on a semi-empty stomach.”

Even though Lowry is not currently expecting, the reality star hopes to have a bigger family in the future.

The mother of three received backlash in 2017 when she revealed that she was having a baby with Chris Lopez, but refused to get the haters get to her.

During a recent episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, Lowry sat down with rumored new Teen Mom OG cast member Mackenzie McKee, opening up about her plans for baby no. 4 — and who her baby daddy might be.

“I want more kids and it’s crazy because you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people why the hell would you want more kids,’ but I don’t know I just feel like I want one more,” she said. She went on to explain that she would either look for sperm donors online or freeze her eggs so that she could have a fourth child when she’s ready.

She also told McKee she loves the age differences between her three kids, but she also worries about having them nearly for years apart.

“I feel like two years is more — it kind of makes more sense for them to be best friends, but Isaac and Lincoln are best friends,” Kail said. “I just feel like, if I had another one that was close in age with Lux, they could be buddies but it’s also insane of me to think that way.”

One thing she is planning on undergoing in the near-future is plastic surgery, as she shared she wants to undergo a breast reduction.

“They’re massive! It weighs me down. I already have bad posture and my boobs add to it,” the mother-of-three admitted, InTouch Weekly reports. “I’m like please, let me get cleared for this! When my trainer came here the other day, he took all my measurements to do the weight loss stuff, I was like, he went to obviously measure my chest and stuff too, checking everything,” Lowry said.

“I wear a 36DDD, we talked about that before, when he took my measurements, it was 44 inches!”