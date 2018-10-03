‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Engages in Vicious Twitter Battle With Ex Nathan Griffith Amid Custody Fight

The custody battle between Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her ex Nathan Griffith isn’t cooling down during the show’s off season.

Griffith first alleged that he hadn’t seen 4-year-old son, Kaiser with whom he shares with Evans, adding that the MTV personality had blocked her number when calling him Tuesday in a Twitter storm. The reality personality, 31, shared a screenshot of a transcribed voicemail allegedly from Evans, asking about his mom answering the phone and seemingly implying how his lawyer would be dropping their ongoing custody battle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Why don’t you try calling your son instead of posting this? Lol you still haven’t called even tho you love to bitch on here. This is getting ridiculous with you. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 2, 2018

Evans clapped back at the tweet on social media.

“Why don’t you try calling your son instead of posting this?” she replied. “[Laugh out loud] you still haven’t called even tho you love to b— on here. This is getting ridiculous with you.”

She added, “Want to see the paperwork from your lawyer sent to me?! I’ll text you if since I don’t blast everything on here.”

Want to see the paperwork from your lawyer sent to me?! I’ll text you if since I don’t blast everything on here. — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) October 2, 2018

The couple, who were together from 2013 to 2015, have been engaged in a bitter custody battle for months now, with Griffith alleging that Evans’ husband David Eason has been abusing son Kaiser, citing bruises on his bottom. According to a July call made to 911 by Griffith and obtained by Radar, “I received my child and he has marks all over him. I have pictures from the day I picked him up from yesterday… there is bruising now.”

He continued, “We asked him about it and he said David hit him with a stick.”

He has since filed for full legal and physical custody of his son, claiming in the legal documents obtained by PEOPLE that Evans and Eason also abuse drugs.

He claimed that Evans has “drug dependency and substance abuse issues,” which caused Kaiser to “test positive for THC at birth,” and that Eason is a “violent person who is a danger to the minor child.”

Both Evans and Eason have denied the abuse and drug use allegations, although Evans did admit to testing positive for THC herself after the birth of her 1-year-old daughter with Eason, Ensley.

Griffith’s attempt to gain custody could be bolstered by footage aired on this past season of Teen Mom 2, during which she pulled a gun on another motorist after following him to his house amid a road rage incident with son Jace, now 9, in the front seat.

Griffith told TMZ in July that the footage “helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

“It shows that that the child might be in danger of being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe,” he added.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Teen Mom 2