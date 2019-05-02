‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Was Covered in Blood After Reportedly Killing Her Dog

After he killed Jenelle Evan’s French bulldog Nugget, David Eason was reportedly “covered in blood.”

According to sources who spoke to The Blast, Eason was thrown into a fit of rage after the young French bulldog nipped at his 2-year-old daughter Ensley, after which he “sprung” from his seat, grabbed Nugget by his neck, and threw the dog to the ground.

Eason then proceeded to beat the dog inside of the family’s North Carolina home, with both his daughter and Evans present, though she was too terrified by his anger to step in.

The sources claim that the former Teen Mom 2 star hit Nugget in the throat and threw him against the kitchen table before continuously punching the dog, who was “wailing.” Eason then allegedly picked up the “lifeless” dog, threw him outside, and grabbed his pistol and shotgun, which he used to shoot Nugget to death.

When Eason returned inside, his hands and clothing were “covered in blood,” the sources claim.

Eason seemingly admitted to killing Nugget in an Instagram post on Wednesday, in which he claimed that the French bulldog had “snapped” at his daughter. He also stated that he is “all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission” and that “some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

In the post, Eason had shared a video of what had apparently led to the incident, the clip showing the toddler leaning in to play with Nugget, who showed signs that he wanted to be left alone, before he nipped at her.

Eason also shared a photo of the injury left as a result, in which Ensley appeared to have a reddened cheek.

The Blast‘s sources added that the believe Eason had been plotting to kill Nugget and had used the nipping incident as an excuse to kill the dog. They stated that they believe the kill was premeditated.

Despite the confession, Eason currently is not facing any charges in relation to the incident, as authorities are unable to move forward with an investigation unless Evans were to file a police report, which she has not yet done.

The Columbus County Police Department, which had received a call in which “it was relayed that the woman’s husband had killed her dog,” explained that Eason’s and Evans’ social media posts are “irrelevant” to officers and that there is currently no concrete evidence that they are aware of to prove the claims that Eason had killed Nugget.

The violent incident, which follows a number of other violent and threatening outbursts from Eason, has become a major point of concern for MTV, a source stating that the network perceives “him to be a real threat” and that he will be excluded entirely from Teen Mom 2.