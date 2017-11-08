Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans Makes ‘Addiction To Etsy’ Comment And One Follower Roasts Her

Jenelle Evans, unlike some other Teen Mom stars recently, has been laying low and concentrating on her family. She's had a new child and it looks like she is spending all of her time and energy there. The only "drama" she has had lately is her wedding as it relates to her cast mates.

"I just want it to be the people I'm closest with," the 25-year-old said while talking with E! News. "I'm not too close of friends with any of them."

"Only close friends and family [will be invited]," she said. Also adding that the wedding will be a "small, private" gathering.

The Teen Mom 2 cast aren't the only ones that might not be in attendance for Jenelle's wedding. The mother of three isn't even sure if she plans on inviting her mother to the ceremony.

"The relationship I have with my mother is the same as it has always been, sadly," she said. "We have not decided if she will be invited or not. Our relationship is getting more damaged every day, but I have already told her this."

Evans also revealed further details about her big day, saying that she wants the wedding to be "backyard rustic themed" with a "sweet and Southern elegant" touch.

During her downtime, Evans seems to have shifted from a wedding mindset to a recent Etsy "addiction" that she revealed on Twitter.

The social media community, for the most part, shared her experience, but there was one user who went well over the line...

Ugh, I am addicted to Etsy. 🙈 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) April 5, 2017

After Evans' tweet, the below user decided to aggressively blast her for addictions to other substances - which is probably untrue in the fullest.

@PBandJenelley_1 And Weed,Crack, and Heroin your favorite hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Murder (@da_cjdaa3408) April 6, 2017

All of Twitter's responses (both good and bad) can be seen on the following slides so make sure to click through to see them all...