‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans and David Eason Reportedly Under Investigation by Child Protective Services

North Carolina child protective services officials are reportedly investigating Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, days after he allegedly shot and killed their dog, according to Us Weekly.

Sources told The Blast that Columbus County Department of Social Services officials received a complaint that their children could be in danger. The complaint came from someone who claims to be an advocate against child abuse and exploitation. The person believes their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, could develop PTSD, depression or other mental health illnesses after she saw Eason kill their French bulldog Nugget.

Officials logged the complaint and said they would look into the situation and allegations. However, a representative for the couple denies the report, per Us Weekly.

Last week, Eason allegedly shot and killed Nugget, claiming the dog bit Ensley. He defended his actions on his Instagram page, which he has since deleted.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s– at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” Eason wrote, alongside what he said was a video of the dog biting Ensley. “You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans also posted about Nugget’s death, but did not mention how the dog died.

“Nugget… I’m crying everyday. I love you so much and I’m so sorry. I’m speechless,” Evans wrote, alongside a photo with the dog. “You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you’re not here, when I come home you’re not here, when I go to bed… you’re not here. You’re gone forever and there’s no coming back.”

Evans has two other children from previous relationships, Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4. Jace was away with Evans’ mother Barbara at the time of the shooting. She left the home afterwards with Kaiser and Ensley after police were called.

Eason and Evans married in September 2017, but she told Us Weekly she was considering getting a divorce, “but nothing is finalized.” She said she is living “away from home” and is “still hurt and upset” by her husband’s actions.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation,” Evans told Us Weekly. “I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids.”

Meanwhile, Eason is reportedly seeking anger management treatment.

A source told Radar Online that MTV is considering firing Evans from Teen Mom 2 because of the situation. Eason is already barred from appearing on the show due to homophobic tweets published early last year.

Photo credit: Getty Images