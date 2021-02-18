'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Calls Her 'Yolo' Tattoo the 'Dumbest' Ink She's Gotten

✖

Jenelle Evans is showing off her "dumbest" tattoo for her followers on TikTok. The former Teen Mom 2 star poked fun at her "YOLO" collarbone body art Wednesday, responding to a video asking people to share the "dumbest tattoo that you've ever gotten." As Drake's "The Motto," which popularized the term, plays in the background, Evans pans over to her shoulder to show off the cursive body art in the TikTok, which racked up more than 8,000 likes.

"LMFAO, had to share this tattoo ASAP," she captioned the video. Evans, 29, has several other tattoos, including a large leopard that goes from her hip down to her right thigh, flowers across her back and "This Too Shall Pass" tattooed in French across her stomach. "Got it becuz of the addiction I went through," the MTV cast member explained of the tattoo's meaning on Twitter back in 2014.

Evans has been embracing TikTok since she was fired from the Teen Mom OG franchise in 2019 after her husband David Eason shot and killed the family's French bulldog, Nugget. In a Q&A session on the social media platform Saturday, she even spilled some tea on former co-stars Chelsea Houska and Kailyn Lowry, accusing them of ignoring her while filming the season reunions over the years.

Houska announced in November she and husband Cole DeBoer had decided to exit Teen Mom 2 ahead of the birth of daughter Walker June, born last month, and Evans said the mother of four was always "very quiet" while avoiding drama at the reunion tapings. "When s— was poppin down, [Chelsea would] peek out her head and see what was going on and she wasn’t like stuck up, but she just was very to herself I guess you could say," she claimed.

"Let’s just say Chelsea and Kail had their own clique and that was very important to them," Evans continued of the two women's behavior towards her. "So every time we went to reunions or anything, it was no talking to Jenelle, no association and I would be there alone on my phone just pretending like time was passing by."

Evans and Lowry have been feuding for years, with the former even lighting her co-stars Pothead Hair Care product sample on fire after she extended an olive branch. The 16 and Pregnant alum added in Saturday's TikTok session of the incident that Lowry was "was talking mad s— about me and my husband a week before that to the media and that’s where me and Kail had a falling out."