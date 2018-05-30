‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Cheeky Snap

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is currently expecting her third child, and the reality star showed off her growing baby bump with fans in a new snap she shared to Instagram over the Memorial Day weekend.

Houska appeared to celebrate the holiday outdoors, posing for the camera in sunglasses and a tank top that showed off her growing bump, which she cradled with one hand.

The 26-year-old’s shirt read, “Don’t eat watermelon seeds,” with the mom of two echoing the cheeky statement in her caption.

Houska’s baby girl will be her second child with husband Cole DeBoer, as the pair are already parents to son Watson. Houska is also mom to daughter Aubree from a previous relationship.

The mom of two later shared a photo of her kids celebrating the holiday, with the siblings enjoying some s’mores in a sweet snapshot.

“Sweet sweet babes,” she wrote.

On May 22, Houska told a fan on Twitter that she is 24 weeks along in her pregnancy, sharing in another tweet that she is “VERY excited” to welcome her newest addition.

“When I think about the fact that I’m already 6 months pregnant…first, I feel VERY excited..but then panic sets in because it is going so fast and we have so much to get ready,” she wrote.

The MTV star shared that this is “my easiest pregnancy out of the three” while speaking to E! News earlier this month.

She added that Aubree can’t wait to be a big sister again, especially since Houska is having a girl.

“Aubree is super excited. She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help. But Watson, he has no idea,” Houska said. “We told Aubree right away this time and she knew that we wanted another baby soon so she was surprised but she was just so happy.”

Houska also praised her husband for his support and for being such a great dad.

“I know people always say their husbands are great or whatever but I think mine is the best,” she shared. “He’s patient. He works all day and still comes home and helps me with what I need. He makes sure to get time in with the kids before bed. He’s just a good guy all around.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @chelseahouska