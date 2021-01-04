'Teen Mom 2' Star Chelsea Houska's Husband Cole DeBoer Praises 'Sweet, Perfect' Wife Amid Her Series Exit

✖

Toward the end of 2020, Teen Mom 2 original Chelsea Houska announced she was going to step away from the MTV show, leaving fans with mixed emotions. Without giving much reason at the time, Houska finally filled fans in on why she decided to make the difficult decision — and although the process of doing so hasn't been easy, she has the full support of her husband, Cole DeBoer. In a heartfelt Instagram post, DeBoer congratulated his "sweet, perfect" wife on her life-changing decision and didn't fail to tell his followers how "proud" he is of her.

"First off let me state the obvious and comment on how beautiful my wife truly is," he started his lengthy post. "I am wanting to just congratulate my sweet perfect wife for being apart of a show about her life for such a long time and being able to have control and know what she truly wanted in life. If you always watched from the beginning you will know how much s— Chelsea has made it through, she is tough as nails, such a badass. Birthed our last child without even having a Tylenol. I look up to her."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole DeBoer (@coledeboer)

"She has come full circle on the show and I can't even put into words how proud I am of her and how lucky and grateful I am to have her as my wife!" he continued. "There are so many ladies out there that could use advice or that can truly learn things just by watching and following my wife's story. I am beyond proud of her and she has become such a badass already that I know the sky is the limit for her. We truly are grateful and appreciate all of you who tuned in and followed Our story. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank You."

He ended with positive words of encouragement for followers saying, "I wish all of you tackle your dreams and become who you truly want to be, 2021 is a new year, a fresh start. Let's all kick some ass! [Pray hands emoji] God Bless." Houska and DeBoer married in 2016 and share son Watson, 3, and daughter Layne, 2, together and is pregnant with their third child. She's also the mother to her eldest child, Aubree, who she shares with ex Adam Lind. She gave birth to Aubree in 2009 when she was a senior in high school and was featured on 16 and Pregnant.

While leaving the show was a hard decision, she said leaving the show producers, who feel more like family to her at this point, would be the hardest. However, she knew it was "time" mainly because Aubree is now getting older and she feels "like that's not something that needs to necessarily be out there for everyone to make their opinion on."