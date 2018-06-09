‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Slammed by Fans for Insensitive Tweet About Anthony Bourdain

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus was criticized by fans for her Twitter response to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain‘s death from an apparent suicide Friday.

The 24-year-old DeJesus posted several tributes to Bourdain on Instagram and Twitter. In one tweet, she said she did not understand how someone with children could take their own life.

“I know depression is real but I could never understand how someone can commit suicide that has kids,” DeJesus wrote. “Yea, You’ll no longer suffer but ur kids will. It’s just sad. I would never want to die and leave my kids behind.”

This drew the ire of her fans, many of whom accused her of not understanding what it is like to suffer from depression.

“Seriously…. why did you think this tweet what a good idea? You clearly have only heard the term ‘depression.’ It is so complex and you are not helping to #EndTheStigma,” one person wrote.

“When you’re depressed, you literally feel like everyone including your children are better off without you,” another added. “You’re lucky to have never felt that way. Depression is something most don’t understand unless you’ve been there.”

“It’s statements like yours that make talking about mental health such a taboo,” another fan wrote. “I’m a single parent just like you & your statement is really sad. Many [people] believe there kids are better off without them when they are that depressed. You don’t see a way out.”

DeJesus also posted a long tribute to Bourdain on Instagram. “I remember when I was younger my sister and I used to watch you on tv for hours and just wish we were with you traveling and trying all different kinds of food,” she wrote.

“That is so f– sad. Rip [Bourdain],” she wrote on Twitter. “He’s one of many that I watch and why I have such an interest in traveling and trying all different kinds of food. Wow.”

DeJesus is the mother of two children, daughters Nova and Stella Star. There have been rumors she is expecting again, but she has yet to confirm that.

Bourdain was found dead in a French hotel room on Friday morning at the age of 61. He is survived by his 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, from his marriage to Ottavia Busia. The Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown host was dating actress Asia Argento.

In an interview with the New York Times late Friday, Bourdain’s mother, Gladys Bourdain, said her son was “absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).