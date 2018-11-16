‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Playfully Shades Ex Javi Marroquin After the Birth of His Son

Briana DeJesus did not wait long to comment on ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin welcoming a baby boy with his new girlfriend Lauren Comeau.

The Teen Mom 2 star somewhat brought up the subject of her ex-boyfriend in a series of tweets Friday, Nov. 16, talking about not having regrets in her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marroquin and Comeau welcomed baby boy Eli Joseph Marroquin on Nov. 15, a few weeks early at cover Kent General Hospital in Delaware. DeJesus seemed to hint at her discontent about the new baby given that Comeau and Marroquin started dating very soon after their relationship ended, InTouch first reported.

“February 1st was the day of my surgery. For those who keep asking [laughing out loud],” she wrote on Twitter.

February 1st was the day of my surgery. For those who keep asking LOL — Briana Dejesus (@_BrianaDejesus) November 16, 2018

DeJesus is referring to the plastic surgery she underwent earlier this year, which Marroquin was originally supposed to head to Miami with her for the procedure, but the couple broke up shortly after that.

Marroquin did end up showing up to be next to DeJesus while she recovered, though the outlet claims a producer called the situation “very tense” between the two reality TV personalities.

DeJesus did not stop there, writing: “Who cares???? Life is about learning, and growing and excepting things for what they are. Never stress over stuff that’s out of ur control. Be you, learn to love [yourself] and just live life like it’ll be ur last day. Enjoy that shit!!!!!!”

“Some days I’m a little depressed but that’s cause I’m stressed about my life but other days I’m just like god knows what he’s doing and i will always be ok,” she continued.

“I look back at my life and I’m like thank you next!!!!!”

“Imagine, me, being stuck, forever, with someone who I didn’t even really like? I wanna feel real love, not fake love!!!!!!!”

Her most recent tweet, however, seemed to be one supporting the new parents, as she shared a story announcing the baby boy’s name.

Marroquin opened up about being a new dad again, saying he was uncharacteristically emotional during the birth.

“For those that don’t know, I’m not an emotional person anymore at all and just seeing my son came out really had me in my feelings,” Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband said.

Along with the new baby, Marroquin shares 5-year-old Lincoln with Lowry.

Photo credit: MTV