‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Reportedly Ready to Fire Jenelle Evans Over David Eason’s Alleged Dog Murder

Teen Mom 2 is reportedly ready to cut ties with Jenelle Evans after her husband David Eason shot and killed her previous dog, Nugget.

Eason admitted to killing his wife’s French Bulldog after it allegedly bit their 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The controversy has led to the MTV reality series losing a major advertiser as fans call for Eason to face legal consequences for the brutal killing of the dog.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a new report from Radar Online, a source claimed MTV plans to fire Evans, as they were planning to after the drama surrounding taping for the latest reunion episode.

“MTV is planning to fire Jenelle,” the insider told the outlet. “All of the other girls have been filming season 9B for weeks. Kailyn (Lowry) and Leah (Messer) are filming and so is Briana (DeJesus) but not Jenelle.”

Police and Animal Control are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the dog’s death, with some outlets reporting Eason threw Nugget into the home’s back deck before killing the dog with a shotgun.

“On May 1, 2019, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and Columbus County Animal Control initiated a joint investigation into allegations of animal cruelty that reportedly occurred at a residence on Money Hole Road in Riegelwood,” the Sheriff’s Department told the outlet in a statement.

A source recently told TMZ Eason has been labeled by authorities as the most dangerous man in the three counties surrounding his home. Officials say they are trying to investigate, but there is little they can do without Evans’ cooperation.

Eason was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 after he made homophobic remarks on his social media. Since then the show had filmed Evans’ life but not featured her husband.

Evans released a statement regarding the tragic loss, claiming she is not on “talking terms” with her husband.

“I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends,” she said, adding that she is thinking about divorce as a possibility.

“[I] would like for everyone to just give me my own time right now to figure things out and clear my head,” she added.

Evans and Eason have stayed in the eyes of tabloids in recent months for their erratic behavior. In October, Evans found herself in the hospital after allegedly falling during a party at their property. However, Evans called 911 and claimed Eason had hurt her. She later said the whole thing had been a misunderstanding.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.