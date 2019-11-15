‘Teen Mom 2’: MTV Reportedly Could Bring Jenelle Evans Back Over Ratings Desperation

Teen Mom 2‘s ratings decline is reportedly prompting MTV to knock on Jenelle Evans‘ door for a possible return. A new report from Radar Online claims the show’s debilitating ratings this season have sparked negotiations between Evans and MTV for her to come back. The news comes a few months since Evans was fired following her estranged husband David Eason killing her dog, which happened a year after he was fired from the show after posting a homophobic rant on social media.

Evans made headlines at the end of October when she revealed she and her kids had left Eason, and she reportedly filed paperwork to end their 2-year marriage. Days later a judge granted former Teen Mom 2 star a temporary restraining order against Eason.

The report claims the show has had a serious drop in the ratings, leading the network to consider bringing Evans back to television. The season premiere without her, which premiered on Sept. 10, had 810,000 total viewers. The numbers were a significant drop from the previous season, which was watched by 1.18 million viewers.

The show also had a season-low of 650,000 viewers in the Oct. 29 episode.

“Jenelle has been talking to MTV and it has been about her coming back,” a source reportedly told the outlet, adding that apparently the conversations have been going on for weeks.

The report comes a couple of weeks since Evans announced she had left Eason. In documents related to the temporary restraining order request, she revealed her and the kids have relocated to Tennessee since leaving their North Carolina home.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And alot (sic) of it hasn’t been pretty. But its (sic) been my life,” Evans wrote on Instagram Thursday, announcing the news of the split. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy.”

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she continued. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Since news of the split broke, rumors have swirled about the possibility of Evans returning to television. MTV has not commented publicly about the rumors, though some of the Teen Mom personalities have shared their response to them.

Briana DeJesus previously said she’d be happy to welcome back her old friend.