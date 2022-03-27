‘Teen Mom 2’: Leah Messer’s Dad’s Arrest Details Surface

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer’s father has dealt with his fair share of legal troubles over the years. The Sun reported that the reality star’s father, Gary Messer, was arrested in August 2018 and jailed for allegedly running away from a scene after crashing his vehicle. At the time of the incident, he was allegedly driving under the influence of oxycodone.

The Sun obtained an incident report that featured details of the August 2018 situation. Gary was reportedly driving his black Chevy truck when he allegedly sideswiped a car. He allegedly continued driving. The driver in the other vehicle reportedly began to follow Gary’s truck and she claimed that “the suspect vehicle was swerving from the center lane to the left lane.” Gary reportedly came to a stop after she flashed her lights and beeped her horn. But, that wasn’t the end of the ordeal, as things got more serious from there.

According to the report, Gary was “oblivious” to what was going on around him. Later on, authorities arrived at the scene and Gary told them that he had been taking oxycodone. Although, he claimed that he was taking the medication for “back issues.” While he admitted to having taken oxycodone, he also acknowledged that taking the drug can impair one’s ability to drive. The report continued, “The suspect seemed lethargic and slow in his speech. The suspect was arrested and taken to Nassau County Jail.”

Three days after his arrest, Gary used a bondsman to get released after his bond was set at $3,502 for the reckless driving charge and $1,502 for leaving the scene. He was later found guilty of the reckless driving charge and was ordered to pay court fines and costs. However, the charge of leaving the scene was dismissed. Teen Mom 2 fans will note that Messer addressed this situation in a recent episode of the series. Shortly before going on a date with her new boyfriend Jaylan Mobley, she heard about her father’s arrest. Messer claimed that she hadn’t heard from her father in a year and expressed frustration over the fact that he called her to help him out.

“He said, ‘They said I’m going to have to get an attorney.’ I was like, ‘I’m not paying for your attorney. He got in a wreck and hit someone else,” she told a friend over the phone. Messer also discussed the ordeal with her sister Victoria, who didn’t handle the news well. The Teen Mom 2 star told her sibling, “Why are you crying? He needs to take ownership of it. You can’t blame the court system for your stupidity. Don’t call me when you need bail money, that’s how I felt just now.”