‘Teen Mom 2′ Star Leah Messer Shades Jenelle Evans’ Road Rage Incident

Leah Messer threw some subtle shade at her Teen Mom 2 co-star Jenelle Evans over her road rage incident, which will be seen in the next episode.

On July 16, Messer retweeted a GIF a Teen Mom fanpage shared, showing a baby with a full diaper dancing. “GUYS!!! NEXT WEEK WE GET TO SEE THE ROADRAGE SCENE!!!!” the tweet read.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Messer added four weary face emojis in her tweet.

The road rage incident happened on April 26, when she called 911 and reported a driver who “purposely slammed on the brakes” in front of her. According to the police report, Evans also pulled out a gun during the incident and the other driver claimed she followed him to his private property. A police officer wrote that Evans hit two vehicles in the driver’s yard, then pulled out her weapon.

A source told Radar Online Evans was driving like a “bat out of hell” leading up to the incident.

In the 911 call made public in May, Evans claimed the other driver was tailgating her “the whole way” on her way home from her son Jace’s therapy. She said the driver then raced to get in front of her, forcing her to slam on the brakes.

“My son’s head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dash. That’s how bad I had to slam on the brakes,” Evans said in the 911 call. Evans did not tell the 911 dispatcher that she pulled a gun before police arrived.

Although the driver said he wanted Evans charged, neither driver in the incident was.

The road rage incident will be at the center of Monday night’s episode, which happens to be titled “Road Rage.”

“Jenelle encounters an aggressive driver while taking Jace home,” reads MTV‘s episode description. “Briana has some surprise visitors after surgery. Chelsea and Cole check out the center where Adam will see Aubree. Leah gets troubling news.”

Evans has always been one of the more controversial Teen Mom stars and has an uncertain future with the show after this season. Her husband, David Eason, was fired after he posted homophobic comments on Twitter in February. On July 7, Evans told fans that the previous two weeks of her life were not filmed for Teen Mom 2 episodes.

Last month, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported that Evans was holding out and had not yet signed on to star in season nine. She reportedly wants to make sure Eason is by her side when filming, even if he cannot be seen on camera.

“Basically, Jenelle wants David included in filming, and if that’s not possible, she wants him to be allowed to be around while she’s filming,” a source told the site. “She doesn’t care if he isn’t shown on-camera or paid. She told [the producer] that if she is filming at their home, she is not going to make David leave.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air on Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Getty Images