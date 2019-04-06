‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Gets Candid About ‘Toxic’ Relationship With Ex Jason Jordan

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is officially done with ex-boyfriend Jason Jordan, calling their relationship “toxic” in an interview with Us Weekly Friday.

Messer, 26, told the magazine she has been single for “about a month” already, but the break-up will not be included in the final episodes of Teen Mom 2‘s current season. Messer said it will be part of next year’s season.

Jordan, 40, and Messer dated for six months last year before breaking up in October 2018. They got together again in November 2018 before they broke up again.

“It’s definitely done. Last time, he was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance,’” Messer told Us Weekly. “It was just a toxic relationship.”

Messer did not go into the details behind that last comment, but said the two “don’t talk” at all now. She also opened up about the struggles of dating when she is on television every year.

“You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it,” she said. “Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Messer and Jordan originally connected because they both have children from previous relationships. Messer is the mother two 9-year-old twins, Aleeah and Aliannah, from her relationship with first husband Corey Simms; and Adalynn, 6, with second husband Jeremy Calvert. Jordan has a 2-year-old son from a previous relationship.

Messer’s breakup comes just after Adalynn’s recent hospitalization. Her daughter was rushed to the hospital on March 14, and later revealed that Adalynn was treated for mono.

“Addie never loses her amazing zest for life despite being forced to rest,” a representative for Messer told Us Weekly. “The great news is she’s improving daily despite the mono diagnosis.”

“Addie never lost her spirit,” Messer explained in an Instagram Live video. “She was still so funny. The doctor in the ER was like, ‘Man, she has such a personality to be six years old,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, you haven’t seen nothing yet.’… She definitely proved me right by talking and laughing and goofing off in the ER.”

Messer, who also hosts the podcast Life Reboot, took to Twitter on Tuesday to complain about the upcoming Teen Mom 2 season reunion, which has still not been filmed. She was frustrated with the drama surrounding Jenelle Evans, Kailyn Lory and Briana DeJesus, who initially refused to take part.

“So f—ing annoyed with this reunion bulls—,” Messer tweeted. “Can the weekend just be over and can there be a solid plan already? #bs #overit How hard does it really have to be!?!?”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.