‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Hints at Jeremy Calvert Hookup in Sneak Peek

Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert can’t stay away from one another! Despite their marriage coming to an end in 2015, the Teen Mom 2 star admits to having hooked up with her ex again in a sneak peek of Tuesday’s episode of the MTV reality show. On a FaceTime call with her friend, Messer reveals Calvert “showed up” somewhere, prompting them to ask if they “hooked up.”

“No,” Messer responds, to which her friend pushes, “Are you lying?” Messer answers, “Yes,” laughing before the clip cuts off.

This isn’t the first time the couple has admitted to hooking up post-divorce, saying they’ve held off getting back together so as not to confuse the daughter they share, 6-year-old Addie, if things don’t work out a second time around.

Things are looking a little more serious between the two this season, however, with Messer’s sister Rebecca calling the two out for their flirty ways in Tuesday’s season premiere.

“Jeremy got to New York late last night and we went out,” Messer explained. “I posted some pictures and now everyone’s commenting, asking if we’re back together.”

“It’s already at starting on my Instagram, people saying why don’t y’all get back together already,” she added to Rebecca and Calvert.

“I got Inbox with 99 plus messages that say the exact same f—ing thing,” Calvert noted.

Rebecca then threw in a playful jab at the two, asking Messer what time she had gotten back to their room after getting dinner with her ex the night before. While Calvert said it must have been about midnight, the two laughed after getting called out for that time being more like 7 a.m.

“We’ll always love each other because… we have [Addie],” Messer explained of their connection.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

