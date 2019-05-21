‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer Hints She’s Back With Ex-Husband Jeremy Calvert

Are Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert giving their relationship another shot? The Teen Mom 2 couple gave some serious hints during the first part of the season’s reunion Monday.

When Calvert joined Messer on stage to talk about their daughter Adalynn, 6, he wasted no time telling everyone exactly what he thought about Messer’s most recent boyfriend, Jason Jordan, with whom she admitted she had a “toxic” relationship.

Calling Jordan a “super controlling dude,” Calvert explained, “I’d call Leah, and 10 minutes go by and she’d call me back. It’s on speaker phone, it’s almost like she couldn’t answer the phone call unless Jason could monitor what was being said.”

“I think he thought something was going on that he didn’t know about or something,” Messer explained, as Calvert chimed in, “There really wasn’t nothing going on.”

Calvert insisted that his dislike of Messer’s first serious beau since their 2015 divorce was due to solely to his unwillingness to open up to him, despite spending time with his daughter, as well as Messer’s other daughters, Aleeah and Aliannah, both 9.

“If she could find somebody that’s a great guy — at first I kind of liked this guy, so I was happy for them,” he said. “It wasn’t like I was a bit jealous, I was happy she had a good guy, he has a job, he seems to have a good head on his shoulders and he’s around my kid. What else could you ask for? But then he turned out to be a f—ing stalker.”

The breaking point for him, however, was when Jordan allegedly asked Adalynn “if she wanted a stepdaddy” as part of what Messer thought was a “manipulation” tactic after their split.

As for where the two stand now, Calvert first answered that he didn’t know, adding that he does consider himself “single.”

“This weekend we’ve had fun,” Messer added, laughing.

When Dr. Drew Pinsky insisted that the two are “way more mature” and have a “mutual project in the kids,” Messer hinted that reconciliation was definitely in the air, with even Adalynn picking up that her parents could possibly get back together.

“We had a fire one night with her, and she picked up on it,” Messer confessed. “She got all excited.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV