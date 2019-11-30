‘Teen Mom 2′: All the Latest Updates on Jenelle Evans and David Eason’ Breakup

Jenelle Evans is moving on after the end of her 2-year marriage to David Eason. Since the Teen Mom 2 alum announced she and her kids had left the former welder and moved away from North Carolina, fans have noticed how Evans seems to be more at ease upon her return to social media.

The fight is far from over as Evans and Eason appeared in court for the first time to begin discussions about custody and the end of their marriage. With restraining orders, social media posts and big moves there is a lot to catch up on when it comes to Evans and Eason’s split.

Take a look at how both celebs have been dealing with their separation.

Restraining Order

Soon after Evans announced the split on social media, a judge approved a temporary restraining order against Eason after Evans provided documents with multiple claims of verbal and physical abuse.

The order kept Eason from contacting Evans and her children. He is also supposed to not talk about her on social media, though he has continued to comment about her on Facebook and Instagram.

Move to Nashville

Evans and her children 5-year-old Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Giffith; and 2-year-old Ensley, whom she shares with Eason, relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Reports surfaced claiming the kids are loving their new surrounding, and that Evans seems happier ever since leaving her husband.

Court Time

The duo reportedly reunited for a court hearing in Nashville Monday. The proceedings saw a judge extend the order for a couple more weeks.

“The parties were in court yesterday. Her lawyer asked for a continuance,” the clerk of courts for Davidson County in Nashville told Radar, explaining that Evans’ lawyer may have asked for the extension so they have time to get witnesses to testify against Eason.

David Sparks Concern

Eason’s social media use has always been problematic, but a message he posted in Nashville had Teen Mom 2 fans concerned. After the hearing, he shared a video on Snapchat where he highlighted a rifle mounted to the wall of one of the bars on Broadway street. The clip led many has to believe he was subtly threatening Evans. Eason laughed off the fans’ comments.

“These people literally have nothing to do. Writing stories out of boredom,” he wrote, adding four laughing/crying emojis to the post.

‘Left Alone’

Evans has been subtly responding to fans’ comments and concerns, as well as to Eason’s erratic social media behavior. The Teen Mom 2 alum wrote Wednesday she hopes the people from her past would just go away.

“I wish everyone from my past would just let me be. [sad emoji],” she wrote in a now deleted tweet. “I want to be left alone.”

Jace and Barbara

Evans also recently reunited with her mother Barbara Evans and son Jace — who has lived with his grandmother most of his life — in Nashville. The pair went to Nashville to celebrate Thanksgiving with Jenelle and the other kids.

“HOW nice That Barb is going to take Jace an spend Thanksgiving with [Jenelle] and the kids,” one Teen Mom 2 fan wrote.

Happy Thanksgiving

The family celebrated Thanksgiving together at Cracker Barrel, with Barbara sharing a sweet photo of them during the meal.

“Happy Thanksgiving !! In Tennessee [turkey emoji, pie emoji and wine glass emoji],” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara Evans (@barbara0230) on Nov 30, 2019 at 8:23am PST

“Happy Thanksgiving I love this picture families so importance so glad to see this much love from Indiana,” one user commented.

‘Happiness Within Myself’

After the holiday Evans made fans smile as she expressed how grateful she was for her children, and for starting a new chapter in her life.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Evans tweeted alongside a turkey and heart emoji. “Thankful for the amazing kids I have and grateful for finally finding happiness within myself [ok emoji]”

Public Again

Eason made his Instagram private shortly after the separation, following an avalanche of negative comments, but he is back. The reality television personality made his account public once again in time to share another photo of daughter Ensley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Eason (@easondavid88) on Nov 30, 2019 at 11:17am PST

“Missing my precious baby so much,” he wrote in the caption of the post.