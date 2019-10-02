‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals If She’d Marry Javi Marroquin Again

Kailyn Lowry is totally over whatever she had with ex-husband Javi Marroquin. In a sneak peek of the Teen Mom 2 star’s Coffee Convos podcast with co-host Lindsie Chrisley shared by Us Weekly, Lowry was more than adamant about leaving the past behind when it comes to her love for Marroquin when asked by Chrisley if she would “choose to never be married or [be] married to the same man or woman three times.”

“Never be married,” Lowry quickly responded. “I could never, I would never marry Javi ever again.”

Anyone who has seen the two interact on Teen Mom 2, whether it be during their marriage from 2012 to 2016 or their work co-parenting 5-year-old son Lincoln after, would have the same response as the former Chrisley Knows Best star: “We know that, duh.”

But Lowry explained a little more anyways, revealing, “Based on experience, I would rather have never been married than to marry the same person three times.”

That doesn’t mean Lowry doesn’t think about walking down the aisle again altogether.

“I’d given it a lot of thought over the last, probably several weeks,” she said of a possible second marriage. “Like, if I was to get, like, married again, I don’t know that I would go legal with it. I think I would do like a commitment ceremony.”

“Yeah, 100 percent not like you would pull a Brody Jenner [and Kaitlynn Carter] for sure,” Lowry replied, referencing The Hills stars’ Bali ceremony that was revealed later to not have been binding. “Is that what that was? I’m pretty sure it was a commitment ceremony. They said that they were never legally married.”

Just because Lowry has distanced herself from Marroquin doesn’t mean she still is free of all the drama that comes his way. After police were called to Marroquin’s house with fiancée Lauren Comeau after a fight erupted following his alleged cheating on her, Lowry revealed on her podcast that she was pulled into the fray ahead of Marroquin’s public apology.

“I was called to the scene of the crime and then I was later blamed as the problem. I’m not gonna get into all of the details. However, I will say that that was not a mess that I was planning to clean up,” Lowry said at the time. “It wasn’t my mess. It didn’t involve me, but somehow I got involved in it.”

She recalled, “I was called eight times in the middle of the night. So I’m thinking somebody died and that was really upsetting. I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know what to do.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

