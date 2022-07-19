'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Reveals Ex Died by Suicide

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about a very serious topic on a recent episode of her podcast, Barely Famous. As Heavy noted, Lowry had Teen Mom reunion host, Dr. Drew Pinsky, as a guest on the July 15 episode of her podcast. During their chat, Lowry shared that one of her ex-boyfriends recently died by suicide, which has caused her to have suicidal thoughts.

According to Lowry, one of her ex-boyfriends from high school died by suicide recently. She did not name the individual during the podcast. The reality star explained that the situation led to her having increased suicidal thoughts of her own, saying, "I was very conflicted about it, and I couldn't understand my feelings on why I would think – I have thought about suicide more since he committed suicide."

Thankfully, Lowry did reach out to a medical professional for help amid the ordeal. She continued, "And I told my therapist that, and she said that it can be not actually contagious, but it almost opens the door for people who are already, you know, suicidal." This isn't the first time that Lowry has spoken about her mental health. On the official Instagram account for her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast, which she hosts with Vee Rivera, they shared a post in May to promote mental health awareness month. They wrote, in part, "Be the best advocate you can be by vowing to break the stigma, educate yourself on the mental disorders [affecting] yourself or those around you and NEVER be afraid to reach out for help."

Lowry's recent statements on this topic come shortly after her departure from Teen Mom 2 after 11 years with the program. She said on the most recent Teen Mom 2 reunion, "I think I need to move on. I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I'm ready." The MTV personality continued to say, "I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end." In an interview with E! News about her exit, Lowry explained that she decided to leave the show as it "didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.