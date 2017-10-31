Kailyn Lowry Regrets What She Said About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Castmate Briana DeJesus

After Monday’s Teen Mom 2 aired, Kailyn Lowry took to Twitter to let fans know she regrets what she said about her castmate Briana DeJesus in the episode.

In the episode, a lonely Lowry was upset about how baby daddy Chris Lopez was distancing himself from her during her pregnancy.

“Sometimes I want him to be there and sometimes I’m like f–k him after everything he’s done,” she told her friend Quay.

The 25-year-old then went on to praise the way castmate DeJesus had kicked baby daddy Luis Miguel to the curb after he cheated on her.

“I want to be like how Briana was when she was describing her situation with Luis,” she said. “Like he cheated on her and that was it. Why can’t that be me?”

Lowry often live-tweets the new episodes of the MTV reality show, and just as that part aired, she tweeted a savage withdrawal of her praise for DeJesus.

“Lmao to think I spoke highly of certain people and they turn out to be (thumbs down emoji),” she wrote.

Hours later, she tweeted another cryptic dig, saying, “I don’t even trust them when they’re being nice.”

Lowry and DeJesus have been low-key feuding since Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, confirmed that he was dating DeJesus last week.

After receiving backlash from fans, DeJesus denied the relationship and deleted most of her social media presence, but it’s clear Lowry doesn’t believe the two aren’t together.

Lowry has a son with Marroquin, and the two co-parent all three of her sons.