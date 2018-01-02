‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Kailyn Lowry Says 2017 ‘Broke’ Her

Kailyn Lowry welcomed her third child in 2017, but apparently that wasn’t enough to keep her happy.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member penned a blunt tweet to fans on New Year’s Eve, sharing her true thoughts on the passing year.

“2017 broke me,” she wrote.

The 25-year-old posted another tweet shortly before, sharing that the final day of the year was a significant one for her growing family.

“Last year on NYE I came home from Denver and told [Bone Estrada] I was pregnant,” she told fans alongside the laughing with tears emoji.

Her friend Estrada responded to the bizarre tweet, sharing his recollection of the day: “LMAOOO at Green f—ing Turtle. I knew she was about to say something I didn’t want to hear cause that b— was shaking.”

Lowry welcomed her third child, Lux, in 2017 after suffering a miscarriage. She also graduated from Delaware State University last year, but apparently the positives didn’t outweigh the negative drama she experienced.

The reality TV personality fought through a year of feuds, often taking jabs at castmate Jenelle Evans, fumbling through a relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and splitting with Chris Lopez, the father of her third baby.

Lowry kept mum on her relationship — and fallout — with Lopez throughout her pregnancy, but she revealed during the Teen Mom 2 reunion special in November that she hadn’t spoke to him in a month.

“You know, he cheated on me my whole pregnancy. The things I went through… All the way leading up to having [Lux] was something I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy,” she said. “You know, it was like, ‘Oh, it’ll get better, it’ll get better’ and then it never got better. There’s no contact at all.”

Lowry, who is also a mother to 7-year-old Isaac Elliot Rivera and 4-year-old Lincoln Marshall Marroquin, may have regrettable memories of the passing year, but she remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“2017 broke me,” she said, “but we got this 2018.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.