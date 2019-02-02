‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry to Join Cast of MTV’s ‘Game of Clones’

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry and other MTV veterans have joined the network’s new dating show, Game of Clones.

MTV unveiled the new show on Thursday, accompanied by a trailer that does very little to explain the concept. According to the network, Lowry, Jersey Shore‘s Pauly “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and five former The Challenge stars will date seven lookalikes of their celebrity crush.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the end of each episode, the stars will “look beneath each interchangeable face” to find their “perfect match.” Throughout the show, the “clones” will be put through several challenges to find out which one stands out from the pack.

The show is similar to a British dating show of the same name. In that edition of Game of Clones, a regular person is presented with seven people who match a list of attributes that described their “perfect” match. In each episode, the person has to figure out which one of the “clones” is truly the best match for them.

The Challenge stars joining Lowry and Pauly D ae Cara Maria Sorbello and Kam Williams (The Challenge: War of the Worlds); Leroy Garrett (The Challenge: Dirty 30); Nicole Zanatta (The Challenge: Vendettas); and Derrick Henry (The Challenge: Final Reckoning).

Oddly enough, this was not the second dating show starring Pauly D that MTV announced last week. Delvecchio and Jersey Shore co-star Vinny Guadagnino will star in Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D & Vinny, in which the two stars will try to find love among 20 contestants. The show follows the same format as A Double Short at Love and A Double Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.

Lowry has three children from three different fathers. She is the mother of Isaac Rivera, 9, from her relationship with Jo Rivera; Lincoln Marroquin, 5, from her marriage to ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and Lux Lowry, 1, from a brief relationship with Chris Lopez.

The Teen Mom 2 star was recently criticized for not vaccinating Lux, a decision she defended in an InTouch Weekly interview.

“I mean, I guess the only thing I can really say and continue to stand for is to parent how it’s best for your child and family,” she told InTouch Weekly last week. “People don’t love everything I do, but I don’t shove my beliefs down anyone else’s throat. I know what’s best for my kids and other parents know what’s best for theirs.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV, while Game of Clones debuts on Thursday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV