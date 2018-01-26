Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin Discuss Getting Back Together

Javi Marroquin is apparently the most popular guy in the Teen Mom inner circle.

Marroquin, who recently broke off his relationship with reality castmate Briana DeJesus, appeared on ex Kailyn Lowry‘s podast on Thursday. During the episode of Coffee Convos With Lindsey Chrisley and Kailyn Lowry, the former flames revealed whether they see themselves getting back together.

“Do you guys foresee yourselves being better friends or ever possibly getting back together?” Chrisley opened the interview.

Marroquin, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Lowry, laughed at the idea: “I just think there’s a lot of history between us that neither one of us will ever let go. Even if we were to try it again in the future it wouldn’t work just because I know the type of person I am, and the type of person she is and we argue. It just wouldn’t happen.”

“Javi argues out of passion,” Lowry said about her ex-husband. “Javi is a habitual arguer and a never-letter-goer. Javi for sure needs to choose his battles.”

Lowry filed from divorce from Marroquin in 2016 after three years of marriage.

Marroquin did not disagree with the reality personality, continuing to squash any relationship rumors. “Right, that’s why I think it wouldn’t be healthy if we got back together. I’m a reactive person. I don’t think it through I just react,” he said. “We won’t get back together.”

“He’s saying that in case Briana is listening,” Lowry joked about Marroquin’s recent ex-girlfriend DeJesus.

The Teen Mom regulars began dating publicly in October and, with marriage rumors swirling just a week prior, broke things off earlier in January.

DeJesus said Marroquin dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he didn’t appreciate her plans for plastic surgery. Marroquin, on the other hand, blamed on their long distance situation for the breakup.

He addressed the split with DeJesus on Lowry’s podcast, but he had no bitter words to say about his ex.

“As of right now it is [over],” Marroquin responded. “I don’t know what the future holds. There is a lot we have to discuss and talk about before we make any other decisions.”

Lowry, who has been known to feud with DeJesus and other Teen Mom cast members, wasn’t impressed by his answer: “Hmm, not as dramatic as we thought. There is no juiciness in that.”

“I mean it is juicy enough that my ex wife is asking about my current relationship. That is a little weird to me, don’t you think?” the 25-year-old dad responded. “There is nothing juicy to spill, to be honest with you.”

Marroquin did not share any children with DeJesus, but he shares Lincoln with Lowry and also has a close relationship with his former stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.