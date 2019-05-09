‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry’s ‘Feelings Are Hurt’ After Reunion Filming

Kailyn Lowry is not happy with how taping for the Teen Mom 2 reunion went down.

The reality TV star opened up about why she almost didn’t attend filming for the reunion fearing behind the scenes drama would derail the production, and it seems like her fears were confirmed pretty quickly.

Lowry opened up about the experience of reuniting with her co-stars once again on the latest episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos.

“So I wasn’t gonna go to the reunion … I did not want to go because every single year they are a clusterf—,” she explained to co-host Lindsie Chrisley, as first reported by TooFab. “Every single year, even prior to me and [Briana DeJesus] fighting or me and [Jenelle Evans] bullsh—, they’ve always been a clusterf—.”

While she said things went more smoothly this year than before, Lowry said there was a lot of back and forth about how the reunion would actually happen.

“I didn’t want to be in the same vicinity as [Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason], specifically, and Briana and her family,” Lowry added. “I’m not afraid of Briana and her family, I just don’t want to be around people like that. For David, I am truly scared for my safety, period, point blank, that’s what it is.”

“I made that very clear and they were trying to accommodate that,” she continued, revealing MTV made the decision to do Skype interviews with her, Jenelle and Briana.

Leah Messer and Chelsea DeBoer would still come together for a taping in New York, which Lowry said she was also open to as long as she could stay away from DeJesus and Evans.

After the network agreed to Lowry coming to the Studio, the reality star claimed “Briana got pissed” and the network made the choice to film all the women separately. However, Lowry and Messer did get to shoot some reunion interviews together.

Lowry also revealed in the podcast she was disappointed during taping whe she saw her kids were missing from a clip of the Teen Mom stars’ children playing with the show’s crew. Watching the clip inspired her to call out the show for the way she was portrayed in the latest season.

“I’m sitting on my couch and I’m baited into conversations I don’t want to have … they sneak these things in … I’m like, I don’t even want to have these conversations,” she said, referring to show moments where she’s asked about her exes.

“I’m bending over backwards, essentially, having conversations and I don’t want to have and you guys can’t even show that despite the fact I have three baby dads and despite the fact I do make sh—ty decision sometimes, my kids are happy, healthy and thriving and my kids interact with the crew as much as everybody else’s kids,” she continued.

“Now I’m pissed, my feelings are hurt, I’m pissed,” Lowry added, explaining how she felt in the moment at the reunion taping. She claims she was then told by producers that they didn’t have any footage of her kids with the crew.

She ended her rant by claiming the show doesn’t film her doing “real mom sh—” and added they didn’t film anything surrounding her new home or her recent birthday party.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays on MTV.