Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Officially Announces Divorce

At the beginning of the episode of Teen Mom 2, star Kailyn Lowry wasn't entirely sure if she was going to get a divorce from her husband Javi Marroquin.

With Javi set to return home from deployment in 36 days, Kailyn needed to figure out what was going to happen between them. Because she was so stressed about the ordeal, the reality star even lashed out at the camera crews at her house when Javi called.

Later in the episode, the viewers learned during a conversation between Javi and one of his friends why Kailyn didn't want to talk to him.

The lawyers for the two were in the midst of finalizing the terms of their divorce.

MTV tweeted several GIFs from the episode about Kailyn's divorce.

The first GIF showed the moment when Kailyn said: "I think he's a good person in general, I just don't think that we're good for each other."

The second GIF showed Javi FaceTiming when he confirmed that his marriage with Kailyn was over.

"So I think we both kinda made the decision...that we thought it would be best...if we went our separate ways," Javi said.

Javi confirms that he and Kailyn have decided to go their separate ways. #TeenMom2 pic.twitter.com/baE8lbSg4J — #TeenMom2 (@TeenMom) January 12, 2017

Javi recently took to Twitter to shut down the rumors that he and Kailyn were going to get back together.

"Idk where the rumor started about me and kali getting back together. No. Never," Marroquin tweeted. "Not tryna disrespect but we are much happier apart."

Lowry and Marroquin have one son together, 3-year-old Lincoln. With her ex Jo Rivera, Lowry has a 6-year-old named Isaac. Even though Isaac not Marroquin's son, it seems that Javi is deeply concerned for what's best for both Lincoln and Isaac moving forward with his limited relationship with Lowry.

"Our first priority is Lincoln's happiness and Isaac's happiness. Our second is for them to see both of their parents happy, and together we're both not happy," Marroquin recently said while talking with Us Weekly. "I think we both decided that this is the best move and she'll be happy and I'll be happy."

What are your thoughts about Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin's divorce?

[H/T Us Weekly]