‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Defends Awkward First Meeting With Ex Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau

Kailyn Lowry’s first run-in with ex Javi Marroquin’s girlfriend Lauren Comeau left a lot to be desired for the expectant newcomer, but the Teen Mom 2 star is standing by how she handled the situation.

Lowry and Comeau came face-to-face for the first time in Monday’s Season 9 premiere of the MTV reality show, despite Lowry declaring early on that upon learning her ex-husband had gotten his new girlfriend pregnant, “I didn’t even feel anything.”

Comeau, meanwhile, wanted more out of her future relationship with Lowry, especially when it came to making sure Marroquin and his former wife would be able to continue their successful co-parenting of 5-year-old son Lincoln. (Lowry also shares sons Isaac, 8, and Lux, 1, with exes Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez, respectively).

“It makes me want to wonder why she hasn’t wanted to meet me for this long,” Comeau confided to Marroquin in Monday’s premiere. “My biggest thing is I just want your co-parenting to be happy and healthy. I just want respect on both sides.”

Marroquin explained that the two would probably come into contact for the first time at Lincoln’s upcoming soccer game, which seemed to satisfy the pregnant reality personality until the big day came and immediately became one big awkward moment when Lowry refused to interact with her.

As Lowry explained at the time, she was “not ready” to meet Comeau, explaining she would rather “keep her distance” for the time being.

After the episode, Lowry took to Twitter to defend herself further, writing, “Tweeted it before. I don’t have any ill feelings towards Lauren. However, you won’t see me officially meeting her for the first time on camera. I just don’t think that’s natural or genuine.”

Since the premiere was filmed, Comeau appears to have given up on her desire to grow closer to Lowry, telling Radar in November following the birth of the couple’s son Eli, “A direct relationship with her, I don’t know if that’s necessary. But to be able to all be together for the kids’ sake, hopefully we’ll get there.”

“We’re working, communicating and making sure things get done,” Marroquin added at the time.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Matthew Eisman/FilmMagic/Getty Images