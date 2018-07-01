‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Confuses Fans After Calling Son Lux by Another Name

On Thursday night, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry perplexed fans with new video of her youngest son Lux after she called him, “Russell.”

Lowry took to Twitter with an adorable video of Lux sitting on the ground, near an open box of Goldfish crackers. In the short clip, she can be heard calling him by his middle name, which confused many fans.

“Russell, what are you doing? What are you doing?” Lowry says as Lux dances to the music playing in the background.

“In case you missed it… 9:30 am [mom life],” Lowry wrote, including a tears of joy emoji. However, the video left a handful of fans perplexed.

“Russell ?? I’m confused I thought his name was Lux?” one wrote.

This isn’t the first time the MTV star has confused fans. Earlier in the week, Lowry teased fans when she tweeted a message referring to Lux by his middle name. Many could not understand why she would name him Lux if she preferred Russell.

“Russell’s birthday invites done & gift ordered [check] cannot believe he’s about to be one,” she wrote on June 26.

“His name is Lux [for f— sake]!!! Why call a child something then call them something else???? Confusing the poor child,” one fan wrote.

“[Oh my God] just pick a name to call him already!!! It’s confusing to the kid! [shake my head],” one fan replied.

“I had to read the comments to find who Russel is,” another added.

Lowry later responded to all those comments, telling fans that all of her children respond to their middle names. “Awe, thanks for your concerns guys… but my kids respond to their first & middle names… even Isaac. Nobody’s confused. Have a nice day,” she wrote.

Lux was born on Aug. 5, 2017, but Lowry famously waited until Oct. 1 to announce his name. Before that, she referred to him as “Baby Lo.” It was then reported in November that Lowry was taking steps to change Lux’s last name from Lopez to Lowry.

Lux’s father is Chris Lopez, a longtime friend of Lowry’s. Lowry also has 4-year-old Lincoln from her relationship with ex-husband Javi Marroquin and 7-year-old Isaac from her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera.

Earlier this week, Lowry revealed on her blog that Lopez — not Marroquin — was her first true love, although the couple split before Lux was born.

“I believe Lux’s dad was my first true love…I know, weird, when I had two kids with two other people,” the 26-year-old Lowry wrote. “This was my first REAL heartbreak, where I loved someone and was IN love with someone. And I felt so abandoned during such a vulnerable time… Breaking up with Isaac and Lincoln’s dads was upsetting because I felt like my kids lost the family aspect that I craved so badly for them. But this was different.”

You can catch more of Lowry on Teen Mom 2 on MTV, Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.