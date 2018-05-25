‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms She’s Not Pregnant

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry confirmed with PopCulture.com on Friday that while there are rumors swirling around on the Internet, she is not pregnant.

“I’m not pregnant,” she tweeted Friday afternoon when asked by PopCulture.com if she was expecting.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, Lowry told RadarOnline that she wants a fourth child, but doesn’t want a fourth baby daddy in the picture.

“More kids, yes. But more dads, no. No more baby daddies!” she told the news outlet. “The sperm bank thing would be a different scenario because it wouldn’t be a dad involved.”

Back in March, Lowry revealed that she was going to start looking for sperm donors online.

Lowry is mom to son Isaac, 8, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera; son Lincoln, 4, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin; and son Lux, 11 months, with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. But despite already having three sons, the 26-year-old mom still has baby fever.

“I want more kids. It’s crazy because, you’re like, ‘Kail you have three kids by three people, why the hell would you want more kids?’ I feel like I want more,” she previously said on her podcast Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley.

But her desire for more children is marred by the worry that a certain someone in the future may be put off by her home life.

“My fear, if I get pregnant or adopt, my fear is that one day I’m going to be with someone in a committed relationship hopefully for life and if I have all these kids from all these different places, someone is going to be like, ‘What the f—? Why would I get involved with you with all these children?’” she previously admitted. “So I guess I should wait — I’m only 26 — so I guess I should kind of wait it out and see what the future holds. But I do want another [kid].”

It might seem a little soon after the birth of her third son to be scouring the sperm banks, but Lowry revealed her reasoning has everything to do with timing.

“Two years makes more sense to be best friends. If I had another closer in age with Lux, they could be buddies,” she explained. Lux is four years younger than his half-brother Lincoln, who’s four years younger than the oldest Isaac.

“I was very nervous about waiting, even with Lincoln,” Lowry admitted. “Isaac and Lincoln are almost four years [apart], and Isaac and Lux are almost four years, I was nervous about that.”