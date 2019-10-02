‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Claims Javi Marroquin Cheated on Fiancee Lauren Comeau While She Was Pregnant

Javi Marroquin may have been unfaithful to fiancée Lauren Comeau long before the couple’s cheating drama kicked off in August. In Tuesday’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Marroquin’s ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, dropped a bomb claiming he had been cheating on Comeau since she was pregnant with their son Eli, now 10 months old.

When a producer broke the news to Lowry that her ex had officially popped the question to the mother of his youngest child, she revealed she was in on the engagement plan from the start. “I already knew it was happening,” she said. “I didn’t know he actually did it but I knew it was going to happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

But when asked if she was going to congratulate the newly-engaged couple, the mother of Marroquin’s 5-year-old son Lincoln just laughed. “No,” she replied. “Congrats! Good luck, he’s been cheating on you since you were pregnant.”

Tuesday’s episode also revealed allegations from Lowry that Marroquin came to her hotel room while filming last season’s reunion, with her telling fellow Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer in a clip from last year, “Javi came to my room at 6:30 this morning. Knocking at my door. I literally opened the door and I was like, ‘What the f—?’”

“I wonder why he came,” Messer responded, to which Lowry claimed, “He tried to f— me, and I was like no.”

Later in the episode, Lowry revealed Comeau had contacted her about the cheating allegations‘ circulation, saying, “Lauren wanted to call me after that stuff aired on TV. I think he played it off, I don’t know. I don’t know. I said I wouldn’t talk about it.”

Despite stirring the pot earlier in the episode, Lowry insisted she didn’t want to get involved in the couple’s drama. “He’s told me that he really wants to propose to her,” she said. “If she trusts him, then good for her. I don’t wish anything bad on them, I really don’t. It’s not like I want to be with him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV