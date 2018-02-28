Leah Messer’s Ex Roasts David Eason in ‘Teen Mom 2’ Live Stream

Even Leah Messer‘s ex is weighing in on David Eason’s firing after Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans‘ husband was let go following a homophobic Twitter rant earlier this month.

Jeremy Calvert, who used to be married to MTV cast member Leah Messer, brought up the new series controversy in an Instagram Live rant, InTouch reported Tuesday.

Calvert first slammed Evans’ apology for her husband, which she released to TMZ the day after Eason referred to LGBTQ people as “abominations” in an offensive Twitter rant. It didn’t work, and MTV fired him later that day.

“David didn’t understand how offensive people would get or how Twitter even works,” Evans said at the time. “Now that he realizes his voice is very strong within media/tabloids he has deactivated his account. He agrees he will keep his comments to himself from now on.”

“[Evans’] apology is cracking me up…” Calvert said on Instagram. “You can’t sit there and say you didn’t know what was going to happen when you tweeted that stuff about the gay community. You say you don’t know how to use Twitter but, godd—t, you use it an awful lot for not knowing how to use it.”

The 29-year-old went on to say that the couple should be living in fear. “If I were them, I’d be scared to leave my f—ing house or even show my face in public right now,” he said.

He even went on to encourage another of Evans’ baby daddies, Nathan Griffith, to fight for full custody of their 3-year-old son Kaiser.

“If Nathan don’t try to get his kid, I don’t know what to tell that dude,” Calvert said. “I would have already been in court… even if I had to empty my savings account out, I’d go broke.”

Previously, Griffith weighed in on the controversy himself, and although he didn’t name names, fans got the message easily enough.

“Please take care everyone! Especially, with the terrorist attacks in the east and the families suffering in Florida. God bless and remember that God is the only one that judges and loves all his children of all races, sex, personal orientation and belief,” Griffith wrote on Twitter following Eason’s rant.

He went on to say that while he says things he has regretted in the past, he asked for forgiveness as a changed person. “I know there are some things I have said out of pure ignorance on my part,” he continued. “And if I have offended or hurt anyone out there, I am truly sorry and the door is always open to vent or even ask for advice.”

