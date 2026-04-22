‘X Factor’ Finalist Charged With Attempted Murder

X Factor alum Gabrielle Carrington has been charged with attempted murder after an alleged incident outside of a London nightclub.

The influencer, who appeared in the Season 10 finals of The X Factor as part of the group Miss Dynamix and is also known as RIELLEUK online, is accused of driving her car into a group of pedestrians around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, injuring three pedestrians in the process.

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LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 02: Rielle Carrington of Miss Dynamix performs on stage at G-A-Y at Heaven on November 2, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images)

“The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Gabrielle Carrington with attempted murder, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm following an incident where a car hit three pedestrians,” Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor David Malone said in a press release Monday.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to charge the defendant and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” the statement continued. “We have worked closely with the Metropolitan Police as they have carried out their investigation.”

One of the victims of the incident was influencer Klaudia Zakrzewska (known as Klaudiaglam on social media), London’s Metropolitan Police told Deadline on Monday. Zakrzewska is said to have “life-threatening” injuries, while another man suffered life-changing injuries, and a woman was treated for minor injuries.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – NOVEMBER 02: SeSe Foster, Jeanette Akua and Rielle Carrington of Miss Dynamix perform on stage at G-A-Y at Heaven on November 2, 2013 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jo Hale/Redferns via Getty Images)

Carrington appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday, but did not enter a plea, as per Sky News. During the hearing, prosecutor Rizwan Amin indicated that CCTV footage showed an apparent altercation between Carrington and Zakrzewska that escalated to involve numerous onlookers.

Footage of the incident shared online seems to show a woman getting into a black car and driving forward, running over Zakrzewska.

“During this maneuver, the vehicle has struck Ms. Zakrzewska, who was positioned to the front side of the vehicle, and she was dragged forward and dropped between the vehicle and a metal bike rack,” Amin said. “As the vehicle kept moving forward, it fully took her underneath the vehicle.”

Carrington was ordered to remain in custody until her May 19 appearance at the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales.