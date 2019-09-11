‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Says Things Are Back to ‘Normal’ After Child Custody Battle

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans recently spoke out about the child custody battle that she and husband David Eason went through over the summer, and confirmed things are finally getting back to “normal” for their family during her JE Cosmetics Launch in New York City on Monday, Sept. 9.

During a conversation with Us Weekly, Evans shared, “Everything’s back to normal. I think it’s been very great [having the kids back] because it’s really keeping us humble and we have been focusing on just staying at home, focusing on making them happy, making sure that’s a number one priority.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in May, the couple’s daughter Ensley was taken out of their home by Child Protective Services after Eason was alleged to have killed their dog Nugget. He claimed that the dog attacked the young girl, and that his actions were retaliation for a violent outburst by Nugget.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote in an Instagram post, seemingly confessing to the death of the pup.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Eventually the rest of the children that couple parented together — such as Evans’ 5-year-old son, Kaiser, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa — were also removed from their home.

The children were placed back in their custody in July, and during her chat with Us Weekly Evans shared what they did to make sure they got their children back.

“I did domestic violence courses and he did anger management. And we looked at a co-parenting class,” she told the outlet exclusively. “We know what’s unhealthy for a relationship and what’s healthy and how to co-parent better. The major issue is co-parenting with the grandparents on both of our sides.”

Now, Evans is haring the helpful tips she learned for how to better navigate issues with your significant other, saying that one thing the learned is “definitely walk away from each other, let things cool down, and talk about it,” then adding, “Don’t let it go on to the next day. Make sure you settle things before you go to bed.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images