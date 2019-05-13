Jenelle Evans’ Sons Removed from Home by Child Protective Services

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans had two of her children, Kaiser and Jace, removed from her home by Columbus County, North Carolina Child Protective Services in the fallout from husband David Eason‘s shooting of their dog Nugget.

Kaiser, Evans’ son with ex Nathan Griffith, was picked up by a family member on Friday, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. Sources told the site the detective now investigating Nugget’s death called CPS and recommended Kaiser be removed.

“CPS authorized a family member to get Kaiser from his daycare on Friday,” the source said.

The source said there was “no new incident” that resulted in the decision.

“Kaiser will likely be staying away from The Land until CPS can get things sorted out. A judge will be given the case today to sign off on, at least for the foreseeable future,” the source explained, referring to Evans and Eason’s farm.

The Ashley reported earlier this year that Griffith is still fighting for custody of Kaiser. They are due in court on May 30 for a hearing.

On Monday, TMZ reported that Jace, Evans’ son with Andrew Lewis, was also removed from her custody. The 9-year-old cannot visit Evans’ home, according to sources close to Evans. CPS stopped Evans’ visitation rights because of the incident.

Evans’ mother Barbara has full custody of Jace. On Friday, The Ashley reported Barbara was refusing to let Evans see her son because of Nugget’s death.

“Barbara is still in contact with [the people from MTV] and she said that since Jenelle isn’t leaving David, she can’t allow Jace to go see Jenelle because she knows that will mean Jace will be around David,” an insider told The Ashley. “She was horrified [about the dog’s murder].”

Eason and Evans are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Ensley. TMZ reports Ensley is still living with them because authorities are nervous about entering Eason’s property thanks to his collection of weapons.

Earlier this month, Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget after it “snapped at” Ensley. Eason posted a defiant statement on his now-deleted Instagram page, appearing to admit to killing the dog and defending his actions.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he wrote. “You can hate me all you want. But this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

On May 7, MTV confirmed it would no longer follow Eason after the incident. The network already fired Eason back in February 2018 over homophobic remarks he made on Twitter.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Jace was not with Evans at the time of the shooting. He was reportedly on a cruise with his grandmother. However, Jace was in the car with Evans during her infamous road rage incident last year.