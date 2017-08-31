Jenelle Evans Steps out in Sheer Swimsuit for Beach Stroll

Jenelle Evans is showing her fans a side of herself that hasn’t been seen on Teen Mom 2. The 25-year-old reality cast member stepped out in a see-through swimsuit for a stroll on the beaches of Santa Monica, California with her fiancé David Eason on Monday.

Go check out the @dailymail now for exclusive beach pics of myself and my future husband. 📸🔥 @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

While walking along the beach at sunset, Evans rocked a sheer white swimsuit that showcased her fit figure and gave a glimpse at her various tattoos. Her torso was on full display with opaque panels protecting her modesty.

When she wasn’t splashing around in the water, the MTV regular rocked Daisy Duke-style denim shorts. The mother of three took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to share with her followers that the photos, which can be seen on Daily Mail here, were posted online.

Eason was wearing a white henley shirt with a pair of khaki shorts. The two held hands together and exchanged loving glances during their sunset outing.

The happy couple is tying the knot on September 23. One person that is reportedly not invited to the ceremony is Evans’ mother, Barbara. The reality fixture is choosing not to invite her mother over a years-long rift over custody of Evans’ 8-year-old son, Jace.

“I can’t forgive someone that’s just not going to give me back my son, so, and it’s still going on,” Evans said while speaking with Us Weekly. “And if I had custody of him now, maybe I would have invited her, but I’m not at the moment.”

Barbara opened up last month saying that not getting an invite was “very painful.” She also mentioned that Evans is not inviting her older sister Ashleigh or older brother Colin.

“I’m just hurt with Jenelle…she just excludes us out of her life,” Barbara said during an interview with PEOPLE. “Jenelle is Jenelle. She’s all about Jenelle.”

In addition to Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis, Evans has two other children. She has 3-year-old Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and 7-month-old Ensley with her fiancé, Eason.

Evans’ future husband also has two other children from a previous relationship.