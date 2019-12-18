‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Son Kaiser’s Joy in the ‘Little Things’ Amid David Eason Drama

Jenelle Evans is counting her blessings amid the ongoing drama with estranged husband David Eason. The former Teen Mom 2 star shared a sweet moment with 5-year-old son Kaiser in a message to her Twitter followers Wednesday, revealing the little boy had thanked her for putting the letter “K” in his name, because he “really like[s]” that letter.

“Mom, thanks for putting a K in my name. I really like that letter.” – Kaiser , it’s the little things 🥰 — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) December 18, 2019

“It’s the little things,” she wrote, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Evans’ three kids — Kaiser, 9-year-old brother Jace, and 2-year-old sister Ensley — have been through a lot recently, being removed from her and Eason’s custody for several weeks during the summer while police and Child Protective Services investigated Eason’s admitted killing of the family’s pet dog. Eason was not charged in the end, and the children were returned, but Evans did end up losing her job on Teen Mom 2 over the drama.

In October, Evans revealed she had taken her children and left Eason, filing for a restraining order not long after alleging emotional and physical abuse.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Getty / John Lamparski