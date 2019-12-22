‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Shares Rare Photo With Son Jace Amid David Eason Split

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans rarely shares photos of Jace, her 10-year-old son with Andrew Lewis, on social media. However, Jace made a cameo appearance on Evans’ Snapchat account Saturday, with a big smile on his face. The snap surfaced just days after she posted a photo on Instagram for the first time since her split from estranged husband David Eason.

The new photo showed Evans and Jace smiling at home, with only a timestamp added to the picture. Jace appeared to have no qualms about appearing on her mother’s social media account as he smiled when she took the photo.

Evans has been frequently using her Snapchat account since announcing her split from Eason on Oct. 31, but took an extended break from Instagram. On Thursday, she finally returned to the photo-sharing social network to mark her 28th birthday. She posted a photo of herself in a yellow sweater, alongside a quote from My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way.

“Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person,” the quote reads.

The quote came from a 2012 interview Way did with Teen Ink. The outlet asked him what was going through his mind when he decided to stop using drugs and alcohol.

“One day your life will flash before your eyes,” the musician explained. “Make sure it’s worth watching. Sometimes you have to kind of die inside in order to rise from your own ashes and believe in yourself and love yourself to become a new person.”

Evans likely relates to that quote because she also made a major life decision. In late October, she said she filed paperwork to start divorcing Eason, her husband of two years and the father of her daughter Ensley. She also filed for a restraining order, citing alleged abuse by Eason.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” Evans wrote in court documents. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

Evans said she was “scared for [her] life and for [her] children’s well-being” and noted how Eason has a “history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons.”

Earlier this month, the temporary restraining order was extended to Jan. 13, 2020.

Evans filed for divorce six months after Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget for snapping at Ensley. MTV then fired her from Teen Mom 2, since they temporarily lost custody of their children. However, there have been rumors she is in talks to come back after Teen Mom 2 saw a decline in ratings without her.

