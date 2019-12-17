‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reveals Major Life Update Amid David Eason Split

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans insisted she is “happy” with her life right now, despite going through a divorce and custody battle with estranged husband David Eason. The MTV alum told fans “everything is perfect,” less than two months after she announced she was leaving Eason. Her comments come as speculation of her return to Teen Mom 2 ramps up.

“I just want to tell everyone, I am sooooo happy with life right now,” Evans tweeted. “Everything is perfect… My support system is so big now, it’s crazy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

This was the latest message Evans sent fans on social media. Just a few days ago, she appeared to hint that she might be returning to television.

“My journey WILL continue to be shared,” she wrote on her Instagram Story last week. “No matter what happens. Thanks for all your support everyone!”

Evans is reportedly in talks with MTV to return to Teen Mom 2, a source told Radar Online. The outlet reported that MTV was “desperate” to bring Evans back after the first Teen Mom 2 season without her saw a decline in ratings.

In early May, MTV said it would not include Evans in the 2019 Teen Mom 2 season. The controversial reality star and her husband temporarily lost custody of their children after Eason shot and killed their family dog in late April. Eason was already barred from appearing on the show in 2018 due to his homophobic language on Twitter.

On Oct. 31, Evans announced on Twitter she was filing paperwork to start the divorce process.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes,” Evans wrote on Instagram. “I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

Earlier this month, Evans’ restraining order against Eason was extended through Jan. 13. In her original filing for a restraining order, Evans claimed Eason was “abusive and violent” during their relationship.

“Because of his behavior, I want to leave him,” Evans wrote, E! News. “As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats. David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns. I’m afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me.”

“Given his actions and knowing his temperament, I believe he was implying that he would kill himself if I do not come back to him,” Evans wrote. “For all of these reasons, I’m afraid that David will harm me or my children, and that he will continue to threaten me using text messages, phone calls, or on the internet.”

Photo credit: Getty Images