Jenelle Evans’ Fate on ‘Teen Mom 2’ Revealed After Husband’s Firing

Jenelle Evans’ future on Teen Mom 2 has been in flux since the firing of her husband David Eason, who found himself on MTV‘s chopping block after going on a homophobic rant on Twitter last month.

But reports from The Ashley revealed Thursday that the controversial cast member will indeed be returning to film the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

Sources told the publication that Evans and the show’s producers have worked out their issues, and the 26-year-old is set to start filming next week.

“Jenelle is on the books to film next week. This will be the first time she has filmed since David was fired,” a source told The Ashley. “That footage that’s shot will air in the [second half of the season].

“Jenelle is super relieved,” the source added. “She was terrified she was being fired because no one [from the show] would talk to her for awhile!”

With Eason off the show, and the couple refusing to allow their kids to film for the show, the publication reports that Evans’ portion of the show will be focused on her relationship with mother Barbara Evans. The two are estranged to the point of refusing to allow her to attend her wedding to Eason.

“Barbara will be back to filming once Jenelle is,” the source added. “Jace will remain on the show as well.”

Radar reported Wednesday that while trying to negotiate for her job after Eason’s firing, she made a number of outrageous requests that were shot down by the network.

“Jenelle hired an entertainment lawyer to negotiate with MTV,” a source told the publication, “but the network wasn’t giving in to any of her demands.”

After Eason was cut from the show, the source said Evans told the network she wouldn’t let them film on “the land,” also known as the rural area on which her house is located unless they paid her a hefty fee.

“MTV shot that down,” the insider continued. “No one wanted to film on Jenelle’s property because they were all disgusted by David. And all of the guns are unacceptable too, people are afraid of what David could do.”

This was confirmed by The Ashley.

“It really doesn’t make any sense to go to Jenelle’s property at all, let alone pay extra to do so,” a source told The Ashley. “Plus, a lot of the crew was really upset and downright scared by David’s rants and don’t want to interact with him anymore. At some point [they] may have to film there, but MTV is not paying extra to do so. No way.”

Photo credit: Facebook/Womanista