‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Reportedly Storms off Stage During Reunion Confrontation

The Teen Mom 2 season reunion will be tense, with Jenelle Evans reportedly storming off the stage during a confrontation.

Evans’ part of the reunion was filmed in New York City on Saturday. While MTV tried to film, Evans was bombarded with phone calls from her husband, David Eason, reports Radar Online.

Producers also interviewed Nathan Griffith, Kaiser’s father, and tried to keep Evans from bumping into him.

“Reunion producers kept Jenelle away in another room until after Nathan and his girlfriend Ashley left,” an insider told Radar. “She filmed right after them.”

Andrew Lewis, Jace’s father, was also interviewed. Griffith reportedly confronted him.

“They discussed Jace on the reunion show. Nathan confronted Andrew, accusing him of not being consistent in trying to see Jace,” the source said. “Nathan said there is no dollar amount or anyone who could keep him from Kaiser, the son he had with Jenelle. Andrew didn’t see Jace while he was there. Andrew was put on the defensive and he was so nervous.”

After Lewis and Griffith left, there was another “blowup” when the reunion co-host Nessa brought up Eason’s controversial tweets, according to Radar. The Ashley’s Reality Roundup further reports that Nessa, who is dating Colin Kaepernick, asked Evans about the couple’s tweets about the controversial former quarterback.

The Ashley‘s source said Evans was “basically ambushed on-stage” and tried to claim she was not in control of her social media posts. However, after Nessa continued pressing the issue, Evans eventually began crying and left the stage.

“A few of the producers had to go and give her a pep talk but she finally went back on-stage to finish her segment,” another source told The Ashley.

An audience source told the outlet that Evans eventually returned to the stage, but Nessa continued asking her about her controversial social media posts. That reportedly inspired Evans to storm off again, this time insisting to producers she was having “stomach pains” and had to go to a hospital.

A source told Radar Online that Evans’ mother Barbara came on the reunion show to fill out the rest of the segment about her daughter.

Evans’ husband was barred from appearing on the reunion, since MTV fired him in October 2018 for homophobic tweets.

The reunion promises to be a dramatic finale for the season. Before filming began, Briana DeJesus refused to attend before she did, and it was unclear if Kailyn Lowry and Evans could be in the same room.

“So f– annoyed with this reunion bulls–,” Leah Messer tweeted on Tuesday about the confusion. “Can the weekend just be over and can there be a solid plan already? [bulls–] [over it]. How hard does it really have to be!?!?”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

